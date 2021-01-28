Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 612,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.