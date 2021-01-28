Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Shares of CLBK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,973. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

