Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,419 shares of company stock worth $54,552,736. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

