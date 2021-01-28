Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) rose 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 152,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 201,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81.

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

