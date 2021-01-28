Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 2,300 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Ormat Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.54. 29,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

