Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE CBU opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

