Community Trust Bancorp’s (CTBI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $657.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.