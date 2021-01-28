Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $251,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

