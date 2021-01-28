Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

