Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,159. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

