Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ML. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) alerts:

EPA ML opened at €108.50 ($127.65) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €107.49 and a 200-day moving average of €98.99.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.