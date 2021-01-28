Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Ontrak $35.10 million 46.54 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -81.56

SOC Telemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -43.10% N/A -58.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ontrak 0 0 5 0 3.00

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.51%. Ontrak has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Ontrak.

Summary

Ontrak beats SOC Telemed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

