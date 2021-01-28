Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Receives GBX 2,365.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365.60 ($30.91).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,348.36 ($30.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,389.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

