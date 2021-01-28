Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.88. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 84,512 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$485.73 million and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.30 million. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

