comScore, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get comScore alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SCOR stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in comScore by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in comScore by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in comScore by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.