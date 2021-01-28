Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

