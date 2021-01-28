Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

