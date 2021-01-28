Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 12,708 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $85,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

