Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

