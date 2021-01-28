Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 81.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $349.64 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $382.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,698 shares of company stock worth $26,632,864. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.