Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WNS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in WNS by 1,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in WNS by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

