Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,060 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

