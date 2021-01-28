Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 537 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $189.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.