Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,392 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

