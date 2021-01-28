Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,699 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.30 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,318.90 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

