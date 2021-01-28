Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 670 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $224.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.