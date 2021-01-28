Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 110.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 41,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.