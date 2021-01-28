Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 46,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.