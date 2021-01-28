Contrasting Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) & AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arena Pharmaceuticals and AC Immune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 14 0 3.00 AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $90.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. AC Immune has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.76%. Given AC Immune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and AC Immune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 5.39 $397.55 million $7.69 9.71 AC Immune $111.75 million 3.78 $45.74 million $0.60 9.82

Arena Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than AC Immune. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.17% -30.41% AC Immune -392.56% -23.88% -21.85%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats AC Immune on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure. It also develops ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Beacon Discovery; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as is in Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; RG6100, an anti-Tau antibody candidate, which is in Phase II clinical study for AD patients; and Tau-PET imaging tracer that has completed Phase I clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing Tau Morphomer aggregation inhibitor small molecules for AD. Further, it has discovery and pre-clinical stage molecules targeting neurodegenerative diseases, as well as diagnostics targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43 aggregates. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; Essex Bio-Technology Limited; and WuXi Biologics. It also has a research collaboration with University of Pennsylvania to focus on pathogenic protein TDP-43 in neurodegenerative diseases. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.