Contrasting Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Street Capital and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Street Capital and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marchex $106.13 million 1.03 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -276.00

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marchex beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

