Contrasting Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Index Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $7.59, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Index Oil and Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Index Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 2.43 $50.20 million $0.30 30.20 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 35.37, meaning that its share price is 3,437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Index Oil and Gas beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. As of March 31, 2009, the company's estimated total proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 87.703 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent, including 20.967 thousand barrels of oil and 400.414 million cubic feet of natural gas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

