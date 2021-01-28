Contrasting Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Clarivate (NYSE:CCC)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy N/A 76.20% 19.76% Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scienjoy and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A Clarivate $974.34 million 17.94 -$210.98 million $0.35 82.43

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Risk & Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Clarivate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

