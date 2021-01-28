Contrasting Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) & Suvanza Pharma (OTCMKTS:SUVZ)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Suvanza Pharma (OTCMKTS:SUVZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Slack Technologies and Suvanza Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 4 0 2.14 Suvanza Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $40.58, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than Suvanza Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack Technologies and Suvanza Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.43 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.61 Suvanza Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suvanza Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and Suvanza Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Suvanza Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Suvanza Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Suvanza Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Suvanza Pharma

Suvanza Pharma, LLC operates as an early-stage biotechnology corporation and engages in the development of the skin drug delivery system, RapiDerm for dermatologic diseases. Suvanza Pharma, LLC was formerly known as Hamilton PNG and changed its name to Suvanza Pharma, LLC in March 2010. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

