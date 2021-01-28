Contrasting Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sotera Health alerts:

78.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sotera Health and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 American Renal Associates 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. American Renal Associates has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.24%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates -2.04% -3.56% -0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and American Renal Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 44.31

Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Summary

Sotera Health beats American Renal Associates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.