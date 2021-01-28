Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) Critical Survey

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Ingen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 28.83 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conversion Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Conversion Labs and Ingen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Ingen Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

