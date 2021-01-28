Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. ManTech International accounts for 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of ManTech International worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of MANT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,132. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

