Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,514,139 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,514,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,708,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.48% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 15,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.