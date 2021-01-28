Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.21. 8,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.