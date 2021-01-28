Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $32.03 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.98% of Luminex worth $32,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 270.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Luminex stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.