Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.53 Million Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Calavo Growers worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

