Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $38.59 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Monro comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Monro worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Monro by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

MNRO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 8,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,959. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

