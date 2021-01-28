Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,208 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Lakeland Financial worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKFN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,343. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

