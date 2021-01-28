Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,890,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,623,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,571,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.