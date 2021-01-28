Cordant Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 512,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

