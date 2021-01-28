Cordant Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,323. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

