Cordant Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. 32,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,798. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.