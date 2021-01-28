Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Core-Mark worth $29,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.