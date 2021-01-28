Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.