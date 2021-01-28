Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Thi L. La Sells 100,000 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRSR opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

