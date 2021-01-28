Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $4.46 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.